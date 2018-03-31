Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Head-To-Head Analysis

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 0.29% 3.15% 1.36% Invesco Mortgage Capital 56.83% 9.56% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 2 5 10 0 2.47 Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $50.79, indicating a potential upside of 40.21%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $18.08, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $446.51 million 4.10 $1.28 million $2.76 13.12 Invesco Mortgage Capital $594.39 million 3.08 $348.60 million N/A N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than QTS Realty Trust.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications. QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 customers primarily in North America.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. It is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc.

