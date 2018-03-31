Quantenna Communications (QTNA) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ: QTNA) is one of 16,458 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quantenna Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Quantenna Communications and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications 0 1 4 0 2.80 Quantenna Communications Competitors 50541 208880 287058 8057 2.46

Quantenna Communications currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.69%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Quantenna Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quantenna Communications is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Quantenna Communications has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantenna Communications’ rivals have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantenna Communications and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications $176.36 million $34.41 million -685.00 Quantenna Communications Competitors $5.55 billion $403.04 million 13.12

Quantenna Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quantenna Communications. Quantenna Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quantenna Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications 19.51% 0.96% 0.77% Quantenna Communications Competitors -8,815.35% -79.50% 0.42%

Summary

Quantenna Communications beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc. is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content. The Company combines its wireless systems and software expertise with radio frequency, mixed-signal and digital semiconductor design skills to provide solutions to its customers. Its products include QSR10G, QSR2000, QSR1000, QHS710 and MAUI. The Company offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes. Its solutions portfolio consists of various generations of its radio frequency chip and its digital baseband chip, which together support the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n and 802.11ac.

