Ssp Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) versus Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA) Financial Contrast

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Ssp Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Papa John’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ssp Group does not pay a dividend. Papa John’s Pizza pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Papa John’s Pizza and Ssp Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s Pizza 0 7 3 0 2.30 Ssp Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Papa John’s Pizza presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Papa John’s Pizza’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Papa John’s Pizza is more favorable than Ssp Group.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s Pizza and Ssp Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s Pizza 5.79% -366.49% 18.16% Ssp Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Papa John’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Papa John’s Pizza shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Papa John’s Pizza and Ssp Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s Pizza $1.78 billion 1.04 $102.29 million $2.62 21.87 Ssp Group $2.84 billion 1.44 N/A N/A N/A

Papa John’s Pizza has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ssp Group.

Summary

Papa John’s Pizza beats Ssp Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s Pizza

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 5,199 Papa John's restaurants, which included 743 company-owned and 4,456 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Ssp Group

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. The company operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It also engages in rail gourmet business. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

