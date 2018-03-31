Comparing Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) & Universal Display (OLED)

Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 30.95% 18.80% 16.08% Advantest 6.90% 10.68% 5.15%

Risk & Volatility

Universal Display has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Universal Display and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 0 5 7 0 2.58 Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Display presently has a consensus price target of $163.90, indicating a potential upside of 62.28%. Given Universal Display’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Advantest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Display and Advantest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $335.63 million 14.16 $103.88 million $2.43 41.56 Advantest $1.37 billion 2.74 $132.06 million $0.65 32.91

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Display. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Universal Display pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advantest pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Universal Display shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Universal Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Display beats Advantest on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products, such as test handlers and device interfaces. The Company engages in research and development activities, and provides maintenance and support services associated with these products. It operates in three segments: semiconductor and component test systems, which provides customers with test system products for semiconductor industry and electronic parts industry; mechatronics systems, which provides product lines, such as test handlers, mechatronic-applied products, for handling semiconductor devices and device interfaces that serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured and operations related to nano-technology products, and services, support and others, which consists of customer solutions provided in connection with semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segment, support services, equipment lease business and others.

