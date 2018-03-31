Universal Electronics (UEIC) & Stoneridge (SRI) Head to Head Review

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Universal Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Universal Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Electronics and Stoneridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $695.79 million 1.05 -$10.32 million $2.81 18.52 Stoneridge $824.44 million 0.94 $45.17 million $1.57 17.58

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Electronics. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Universal Electronics and Stoneridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Stoneridge 0 2 0 0 2.00

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.05%. Stoneridge has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics -1.48% 11.65% 5.52% Stoneridge 5.48% 20.36% 8.42%

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Stoneridge on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers. Its offerings also include software, firmware and technology solutions that enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones tablets, gaming controllers and other consumer electronic devices, to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. The PST segment designs, manufactures, and sells in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle tracking devices, and monitoring services primarily for the automotive and motorcycle markets. The company was founded by D.M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Warren, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.