Comparing Verso (VRS) and Its Rivals

Verso (NYSE: VRS) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “PAPER” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Verso to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Verso has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verso’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verso and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.46 billion -$30.00 million -22.45 Verso Competitors $5.69 billion $1.15 billion 13.81

Verso’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verso. Verso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -1.22% -4.83% -1.61% Verso Competitors 18.25% 10.77% 3.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verso and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verso Competitors 129 476 536 32 2.40

Verso currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.33%. As a group, “PAPER” companies have a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Verso’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verso is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Verso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verso rivals beat Verso on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising. The Pulp segment includes pulp products, which are used to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades and tissue products. The Company produces a range of products, ranging from coated freesheet and coated groundwood, to inkjet and digital paper, supercalendered papers and uncoated freesheet. It also produces and sells market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. The Company also produces and sells Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (NBHK) pulp.

