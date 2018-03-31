Head to Head Review: Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) and Its Competitors

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ: VIRC) is one of 17,823 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Virco Mfg. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Virco Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Virco Mfg. pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 44.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Virco Mfg. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Virco Mfg. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virco Mfg. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virco Mfg. $173.42 million $22.76 million 12.81 Virco Mfg. Competitors $5.58 billion $410.00 million 15.17

Virco Mfg.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virco Mfg.. Virco Mfg. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virco Mfg. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virco Mfg. 0 0 0 0 N/A Virco Mfg. Competitors 59163 247362 340579 9976 2.46

Virco Mfg. presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Virco Mfg.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virco Mfg. is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Virco Mfg. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virco Mfg. 0.19% 0.58% 0.27% Virco Mfg. Competitors -7,889.31% -73.36% 0.23%

Volatility & Risk

Virco Mfg. has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virco Mfg.’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virco Mfg. rivals beat Virco Mfg. on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. Its primary furniture lines are constructed of tubular metal legs and frames, combined with wood and plastic tops, plastic seats and backs, upholstered seats and backs, and upholstered rigid polyethylene and polypropylene shells. Virco also has flat metal forming capabilities to enable the production of desks, returns, bookcases, filing cabinets, mobile pedestals and related items. Its ZUMA line includes cantilever chairs; tablet arm chairs with a fixed or articulating work surface and a compact footprint, and steel-frame rockers.

