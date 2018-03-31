Comparing Vivint Solar (VSLR) & Its Competitors

Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) is one of 14,020 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vivint Solar to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Solar and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar $268.03 million $209.09 million -2.31 Vivint Solar Competitors $5.76 billion $408.37 million 13.53

Vivint Solar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Solar. Vivint Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Solar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar 78.01% -24.76% -7.60% Vivint Solar Competitors -11,142.96% -87.82% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivint Solar and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar 0 3 2 0 2.40 Vivint Solar Competitors 36401 147764 201255 4754 2.45

Vivint Solar presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.95%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Solar competitors beat Vivint Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc. offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers. The Company also sells solar energy systems outright to customers. The Company deploys its direct-to-home sales force to provide in-person professional consultations to prospective customers to evaluate the feasibility of installing a solar energy system at their residence. The Company’s systems use communication gateways and monitoring services to collect performance data. The Company operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. The Company purchases solar panels directly from multiple manufacturers.

