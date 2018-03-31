John B. Douglas, Jr. Sells 1,502 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,502 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $44,218.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI remained flat at $$29.20 during midday trading on Friday. 123,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $411.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4,285.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

