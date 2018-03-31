Conagra Brands (CAG) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAG. UBS increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.88. 2,575,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,776.37, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 23,170 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $877,447.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,900.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

