Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Share Price

Media coverage about Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Conatus Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8741205292304 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNAT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 425,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,482. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $176.45, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. research analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease.

