Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Aldrich sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $249,551.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,907.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock worth $2,688,563. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 314,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 258,329 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas.

