Conduent Inc (CNDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conduent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Conduent reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conduent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conduent.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Conduent’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,076.79, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of -1.08. Conduent has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $50,741,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Conduent by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,667,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,570 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP lifted its position in Conduent by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 6,285,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,871 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,472,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,775 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,791,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 857,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

