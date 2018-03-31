CONMED (CNMD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CONMED earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.4909649051499 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,771.68, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. CONMED has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

In related news, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luke A. Pomilio sold 19,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,180,927.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,693. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

