CONMED (CNMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,771.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. CONMED has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In related news, CFO Luke A. Pomilio sold 18,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,142,297.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $241,556.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,254.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CONMED by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CONMED by 20.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CONMED by 59.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

