Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) versus Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ: CTWS) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Connecticut Water Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Connecticut Water Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Connecticut Water Service and Companhia de Saneamento Basico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecticut Water Service 21.04% 9.62% 3.00% Companhia de Saneamento Basico 17.29% 14.98% 6.67%

Dividends

Connecticut Water Service pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Connecticut Water Service pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Connecticut Water Service has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Connecticut Water Service has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Connecticut Water Service and Companhia de Saneamento Basico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connecticut Water Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Companhia de Saneamento Basico 1 2 2 0 2.20

Connecticut Water Service currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.83%. Given Connecticut Water Service’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Connecticut Water Service is more favorable than Companhia de Saneamento Basico.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connecticut Water Service and Companhia de Saneamento Basico’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connecticut Water Service $113.85 million 6.31 $25.05 million $2.26 26.78 Companhia de Saneamento Basico $4.58 billion 1.58 $844.93 million $1.16 9.13

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has higher revenue and earnings than Connecticut Water Service. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Connecticut Water Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico beats Connecticut Water Service on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc. is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc. (NEWUS),The Avon Water Company (AWC) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty). It operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Activities segment consists of its regulated water activities to supply public drinking water to customers. The Real Estate Transactions segment involves the sale or donation for income tax benefits of its real estate holdings. Services and Rentals segment provides contracted services to water and wastewater utilities and other clients, and also leases certain of the Company’s properties to third parties through unregulated companies in the State of Connecticut and through Maine Water in the State of Maine.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company’s segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company’s activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

