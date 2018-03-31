Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.05 Million Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.15% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $26,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, COO Christopher J. Ewing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $39,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $43,795.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,630.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,377 shares of company stock worth $359,186. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.22%. equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.05 Million Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/connectone-bancorp-inc-cnob-position-reduced-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated.html.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.