AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 176.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,090 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 109.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 167.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,172.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150,301.66, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

In other AbbVie news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,532,908.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

