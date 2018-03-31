Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consolidated Water earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.895913648144 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

CWCO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 90,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.47, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

