Constellation Brands (STZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY19 guidance to $9.40-9.70 EPS.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.53 and a 1 year high of $231.83. The firm has a market cap of $44,378.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.34.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

