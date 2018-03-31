Constellation Brands (STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY19 guidance to $9.40-9.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44,378.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.53 and a twelve month high of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.34.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

