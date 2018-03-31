Contrasting CyberOptics (CYBE) & Its Rivals

CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “MISC TECHNOLOGY” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CyberOptics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CyberOptics alerts:

This table compares CyberOptics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics 2.46% 1.75% 1.47% CyberOptics Competitors 2.64% 2.57% 5.18%

Volatility and Risk

CyberOptics has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberOptics’ peers have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of CyberOptics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of shares of all “MISC TECHNOLOGY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of CyberOptics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “MISC TECHNOLOGY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CyberOptics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics $53.33 million $1.31 million 138.46 CyberOptics Competitors $2.21 billion $417.03 million 7.52

CyberOptics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CyberOptics. CyberOptics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CyberOptics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberOptics 0 0 3 0 3.00 CyberOptics Competitors 320 1748 3350 147 2.60

CyberOptics currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. As a group, “MISC TECHNOLOGY” companies have a potential upside of 14.33%. Given CyberOptics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CyberOptics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CyberOptics peers beat CyberOptics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CyberOptics Company Profile

Cyberoptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The Company’s products and services are used in the surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor and three dimensional (3D) scanning solutions and services markets. Its products are sold into the electronics assembly, dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and flash memory, and semiconductor fabrication capital equipment markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells non-contact sensors and systems for process control and inspection, and general purpose metrology. The Company’s product offerings are sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end user customers in the SMT circuit board assembly, semiconductor and general-purpose metrology markets. Its OEMs incorporate the Company’s sensor offerings into capital equipment serving these industries. The Company also sells standalone inspection systems that are sold directly to circuit board assembly companies.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.