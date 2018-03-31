Head-To-Head Review: Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) vs. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Williams Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Williams Companies pays out 215.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Companies and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 27.07% 3.38% 1.10% Delek Logistics Partners 12.90% -292.19% 16.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Williams Companies and Delek Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 0 3 10 0 2.77 Delek Logistics Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67

Williams Companies currently has a consensus price target of $34.55, suggesting a potential upside of 38.96%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Williams Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Williams Companies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Williams Companies and Delek Logistics Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $8.03 billion 2.56 $2.17 billion $0.63 39.46 Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.31 $69.40 million $2.09 13.56

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Delek Logistics Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ). The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services and Other. The Williams Partners segment includes its consolidated master limited partnership, WPZ. The gas pipeline business includes interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments. The midstream business provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services. The Williams NGL & Petchem Services segment includes its Texas Belle pipeline and certain other domestic olefins pipeline assets. Other segment includes its corporate operations and Canadian construction services company.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties. The Company operates through two segments: Pipelines and Transportation segment, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment. The Company engaged in the gathering, transporting and storing crude oil; storing intermediate products and feed stocks, and marketing, distributing, transporting, offloading and storing refined products. The Company also provides crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation services for terminaling, and marketing services to third parties primarily in Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas.

