Dow Chemical (DWDP) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Dow Chemical (NYSE: DWDP) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “CHEMICALS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dow Chemical to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dow Chemical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Chemical 2.34% 8.21% 3.92% Dow Chemical Competitors 7.66% 90.12% 4.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dow Chemical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Chemical $62.48 billion $1.46 billion 18.74 Dow Chemical Competitors $5.74 billion $430.82 million 17.95

Dow Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Dow Chemical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Dow Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dow Chemical pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 32.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Dow Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Dow Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “CHEMICALS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dow Chemical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Chemical 0 4 19 0 2.83 Dow Chemical Competitors 440 2153 3179 104 2.50

Dow Chemical currently has a consensus price target of $80.35, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. As a group, “CHEMICALS” companies have a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Dow Chemical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dow Chemical is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Dow Chemical has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dow Chemical’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dow Chemical beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products. Its Performance Materials & Coatings segment manufactures and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; and standalone silicone and acrylic-based materials. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, silicones, and acrylic emulsions; energy solutions; propylene oxide and propylene glycol, polyether polyols and aromatic isocyanates, and formulated polyurethane systems; and caustic soda, and ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer products. Its Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment provides ethylene, and propylene and aromatic products; and polyolefin elastomers and ethylene propylene diene monomer elastomers. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment offers materials and systems for mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers, and electronics. Its Nutrition & Biosciences segment provides specialty food ingredients, as well as cellulosic- and alginates-based pharma excipients; and enzymes, biomaterials, biocides, and antimicrobial solutions and process technology. The company's Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment offers engineering resins, adhesives, lubricants, and parts for transportation, electronics, medical, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for construction, worker safety, energy, oil and gas, transportation, medical device, and water purification and separation industries. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

