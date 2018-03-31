Contrasting Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) & ForeScout Technologies (FSCT)

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE: FBHS) and ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of ForeScout Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ForeScout Technologies does not pay a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and ForeScout Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security 8.95% 18.73% 8.94% ForeScout Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and ForeScout Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security $5.28 billion 1.69 $472.60 million $3.08 19.12 ForeScout Technologies $220.87 million 5.76 -$91.20 million ($7.93) -4.09

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than ForeScout Technologies. ForeScout Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Brands Home & Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortune Brands Home & Security and ForeScout Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security 0 6 8 0 2.57 ForeScout Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus price target of $73.62, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. ForeScout Technologies has a consensus price target of $32.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Given Fortune Brands Home & Security’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortune Brands Home & Security is more favorable than ForeScout Technologies.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats ForeScout Technologies on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft. The Plumbing segment manufactures or assembles and sells faucets, bath furnishings, accessories and kitchen sinks and waste disposals under the Moen, Riobel, ROHL, Perrin & Rowe, and Waste King brands. The Doors segment includes residential fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand name and urethane millwork product lines under the Fypon brand name. The Security segment includes locks, safety and security devices and electronic security products under the Master Lock brand name and fire resistant safes, security containers and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand name.

ForeScout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

