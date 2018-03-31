Contrasting Marathon Oil (MRO) & Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) and Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andeavor Logistics has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Andeavor Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -120.11% -2.24% -1.16% Andeavor Logistics 14.67% 19.31% 6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and Andeavor Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 10 11 0 2.52 Andeavor Logistics 0 3 10 0 2.77

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus price target of $18.54, indicating a potential upside of 14.97%. Andeavor Logistics has a consensus price target of $54.18, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Andeavor Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Andeavor Logistics is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and Andeavor Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $4.77 billion 2.88 -$5.72 billion ($0.38) -42.45 Andeavor Logistics $3.21 billion 3.03 $373.00 million $2.51 17.85

Andeavor Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andeavor Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Andeavor Logistics pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Marathon Oil pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andeavor Logistics pays out 159.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics beats Marathon Oil on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas outside of North America, and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and methanol, in Equatorial Guinea (E.G.). The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada, and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California and Washington; a rail-car unloading and petroleum coke handling facilities; marine terminals; a manifest rail facility; an asphalt trucking operation; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility; asphalt terminalling and processing services; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from its refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. The Gathering and Processing segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming; the Delaware Basin in the Permian Basin area of West Texas and Southern New Mexico; and the Four Corners area of Northwestern New Mexico, as well as crude trucking operations, and gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Wholesale segment consists of bulk petroleum distribution facilities and a fleet of refined product delivery trucks. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

