Contrasting MV Oil Trust (MVO) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) and Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 90.79% N/A 46.18% Oasis Petroleum 9.92% 0.16% 0.08%

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Oasis Petroleum does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum 1 10 13 0 2.50

Oasis Petroleum has a consensus target price of $11.35, indicating a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Oasis Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $9.11 million 9.92 $8.28 million N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum $1.25 billion 2.06 $123.79 million $0.02 405.00

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats MV Oil Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. Its underlying properties consist of MV Partners, LLC’s (MV Partners) net interests in all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are located in the Mid-Continent region in the States of Kansas and Colorado. These oil and gas properties include approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells. The underlying properties located in the El Dorado Area are operated on behalf of MV Partners by Vess Oil Corporation (Vess Oil) and are located in the El Dorado, Augusta and Valley Center Fields. Each of Vess Oil and Murfin Drilling Company, Inc. (Murfin Drilling) operate leases on behalf of MV Partners included in the underlying properties that are located in the Northwest Kansas Area. The primary fields in this area are the Bemis-Shutts, Trapp, Ray and Hansen Fields.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services. The exploration and production segment is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. The well services business segment (OWS) performs completion services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA). The midstream services business segment (OMS) performs salt water gathering and disposal services, fresh water services, natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil gathering and transportation and other midstream services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by OPNA. The Company also operates a well services business and a midstream services business.

