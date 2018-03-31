Financial Contrast: JA Solar (JASO) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of JA Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. JA Solar does not pay a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 245.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and JA Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 JA Solar 1 2 0 0 1.67

Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. JA Solar has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than JA Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and JA Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -8.63% 1.80% 0.47% JA Solar 2.84% 7.73% 2.52%

Risk & Volatility

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JA Solar has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and JA Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $807.00 million 2.69 -$62.00 million $0.66 60.59 JA Solar $2.27 billion 0.14 $102.89 million $1.88 3.49

JA Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. JA Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextera Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats JA Solar on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The Company’s primary business objective is to invest in contracted clean energy projects. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s project portfolio of clean, contracted renewable energy assets (initial portfolio) included approximately 989 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar energy generating facilities located in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included Genesis, Northern Colorado, Tuscola Bay, Elk City, Perrin Ranch, Bluewater, Moore, Sombra, Shafter, Palo Duro, Stateline, Mammoth Plains, Jericho, Cedar Bluff Wind and Golden Hills Wind.

JA Solar Company Profile

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services. The company sells its products primarily under the JA Solar brand name, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. sells its solar cell and module products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and distributors worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

