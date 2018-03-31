Analyzing Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) & Plains GP (PAGP)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Plains GP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enterprise Products Partners and Plains GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 16 0 3.00 Plains GP 0 7 11 0 2.61

Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus price target of $30.96, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Plains GP has a consensus price target of $26.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than Plains GP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Plains GP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $29.24 billion 1.81 $2.80 billion $1.32 18.55 Plains GP $26.22 billion 0.13 -$731.00 million $0.65 33.46

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Plains GP. Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains GP has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 128.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP pays out 184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Plains GP has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 9.57% 12.52% 5.41% Plains GP -2.79% 0.73% 0.34%

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Plains GP on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The Company’s midstream energy operations include natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage, and import and export terminals, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals, and related services, and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas. The Transportation segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment operations consist of the merchant-related activities.

