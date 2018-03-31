Contrasting Pure Storage (PSTG) and Stratasys (SSYS)

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pure Storage alerts:

This table compares Pure Storage and Stratasys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Storage $1.02 billion 4.23 -$245.06 million N/A N/A Stratasys $668.36 million 1.62 -$38.27 million $0.13 155.23

Stratasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pure Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Storage and Stratasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Storage -17.36% -37.84% -18.58% Stratasys -5.98% 0.66% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pure Storage and Stratasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Storage 1 6 14 0 2.62 Stratasys 4 8 3 0 1.93

Pure Storage presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Stratasys has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 26.59%. Given Stratasys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Pure Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Pure Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Pure Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Storage has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratasys has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stratasys beats Pure Storage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc. provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. Its business model replaces the forklift upgrade cycle with an Evergreen Storage model. Its primary offerings include its FlashArray and FlashBlade products, inclusive of its Purity Operating Environment (Purity OE) software, its Pure1 cloud-based software, and FlashStack, its joint converged infrastructure solution with Cisco. Its customers include large and mid-size organizations across a diverse set of industry verticals, including cloud-based software and service providers, consumer Web, education, energy, financial services, governments, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail and telecommunications.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc. is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs. It also offer rapid prototyping and production part manufacturing services through its centers located in North America, Europe and Australia. In January 2009, the Company introduced the uPrint Personal 3D Printer. In January 2009, it began offering a thermoplastic for direct digital manufacturing and rapid prototyping called ULTEM 9085.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.