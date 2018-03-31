Contrasting SendGrid (SEND) & Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

SendGrid (NYSE: SEND) and Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SendGrid alerts:

This table compares SendGrid and Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SendGrid $111.89 million 10.74 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -148.11 Comtech Telecomm. $550.37 million 1.28 $15.82 million $0.34 87.91

Comtech Telecomm. has higher revenue and earnings than SendGrid. SendGrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecomm., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of SendGrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SendGrid and Comtech Telecomm.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SendGrid N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecomm. 4.87% 2.20% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SendGrid and Comtech Telecomm., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SendGrid 0 1 5 0 2.83 Comtech Telecomm. 0 3 2 0 2.40

SendGrid presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Comtech Telecomm. has a consensus price target of $22.88, suggesting a potential downside of 23.47%. Given SendGrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SendGrid is more favorable than Comtech Telecomm..

Dividends

Comtech Telecomm. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SendGrid does not pay a dividend. Comtech Telecomm. pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats SendGrid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc. provides a digital communication platform. The Company’s platform enables businesses to engage with their customers through email. It offers three services: Email application programming interface (API), marketing campaigns and Expert services. Its email API service allows developers to use its API in their preferred development framework to leverage its platform to add email functionality to their applications. Its marketing campaigns service allows marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and then execute and analyze multi-faceted email campaigns. Its Expert services help businesses optimize their email delivery. The features of email API include integrations, documentations, internet protocol (IP) management, deliverability, reporting and analytics, mobile support and security. Its marketing campaign services include segmentation and contact management tools, A/B testing, email template editor and analytics and reporting.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies. Its Commercial Solutions segment provides satellite communications (such as satellite earth station modems and traveling wave tube amplifiers), public safety systems (such as next generation 911 technologies) and enterprise application technologies (such as messaging and trusted location-based technologies). The Government Solutions segment includes command and control technologies, troposcatter technologies, and radio frequency power and switching technologies. It serves system and network suppliers in the global satellite, defense, broadcast and aerospace industries, and the United States federal government, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for SendGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SendGrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.