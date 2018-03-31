Contrasting Smart Sand (SND) and C&J Energy Services (CJ)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) and C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart Sand and C&J Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 4 4 0 2.50 C&J Energy Services 0 1 13 0 2.93

Smart Sand presently has a consensus price target of $11.34, suggesting a potential upside of 94.91%. C&J Energy Services has a consensus price target of $40.08, suggesting a potential upside of 55.24%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than C&J Energy Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Sand and C&J Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $137.21 million 1.74 $21.52 million $0.32 18.19 C&J Energy Services $1.64 billion 1.08 -$9.59 million ($0.14) -184.43

Smart Sand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C&J Energy Services. C&J Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and C&J Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 15.69% 7.37% 5.95% C&J Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of C&J Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Sand beats C&J Energy Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market. It owns and operates a raw frac sand mine and related processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin. In addition to the Oakdale facility, it owns a second property in Jackson County, Wisconsin, known as Hixton site. Its sand reserves include a balanced concentration of coarse (20/40, 30/50 and 40/70 gradation) sands and fine (60/140 gradation) sand. Its reserves contain deposits of approximately 20% of 20/40 and coarser substrate, over 40% of 40/70 mesh substrate and approximately 40% of 100-mesh substrate. Its 30/50 gradation is a derivative of the 20/40 and 40/70 blends.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry. It operates in various North American onshore basins. Its Completion Services segment includes the hydraulic fracturing services, cased-hole wireline services, coiled tubing services and other well stimulation services. Its Well Support Services segment includes services, including rig services, fluid management services and other special well site services. Other services segment includes directional drilling services, equipment manufacturing and repair, specialty chemicals sales, research and technology, and the Middle East operations, as well as cementing services.

