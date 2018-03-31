SeaChange International (SEAC) & Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Head to Head Analysis

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) and Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SeaChange International and Superconductor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Superconductor Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

SeaChange International presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.83%. Superconductor Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.37%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaChange International and Superconductor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $83.79 million 1.15 -$71.24 million ($0.02) -135.50 Superconductor Technologies $450,000.00 25.00 -$9.53 million ($0.91) -1.04

Superconductor Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superconductor Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SeaChange International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -42.52% -5.91% -3.55% Superconductor Technologies -2,145.72% -115.76% -103.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Superconductor Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment. The Company develops products for the utility and telecommunications industries. The Company offers family of products, including SuperLink, which combines a specialized filter using HTS technology with a cryogenic cooler and a low-noise amplifier; AmpLink, which provides duplexing and uplink enhancement for personal communications service (PCS) and advanced wireless services (AWS) base stations, and SuperPlex, which provides a line of multiplexing solutions to reduce the need for additional antennas and coaxial cable feed lines, while providing functionality in both the 850 megahertz (MHz) cellular band and the 1,900 MHz PCS band.

