Contrasting TPI Composites (TPIC) and Its Competitors

TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) is one of 82 public companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TPI Composites to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 4.70% 31.56% 8.14% TPI Composites Competitors -4.38% 3.69% 0.77%

Volatility and Risk

TPI Composites has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites’ competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TPI Composites and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 0 7 0 3.00 TPI Composites Competitors 348 1470 1778 57 2.42

TPI Composites currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.72%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 4.00%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPI Composites and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $930.28 million $43.69 million 17.96 TPI Composites Competitors $3.02 billion $140.43 million 20.80

TPI Composites’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TPI Composites beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities. The Asia segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades in facilities in Taicang Port, China and two in Dafeng, China; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems in its Taicang City, China facility; the manufacturing of components in its second Taicang Port, China facility, and wind blade inspection and repair services. The Mexico segment manufactures wind blades from a facility in Juarez, Mexico. The Middle East and Africa segment manufactures wind blades from a facility in Izmir, Turkey.

