Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Copa worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 84,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Copa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 107,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Copa by 10.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Santander raised shares of Copa from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS set a $121.00 price target on shares of Copa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Copa stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,418.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

