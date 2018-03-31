Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $54.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.93. 1,294,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,839. Copart has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $11,815.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Copart will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 68,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $2,950,013.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

