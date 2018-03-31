Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

News stories about Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corbus Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.2606459428519 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRBP shares. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.10 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $348.52, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,040.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Hochman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,865. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,145 shares of company stock worth $81,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.11” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/corbus-pharmaceuticals-crbp-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-11-updated.html.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company operates through developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.