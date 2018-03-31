Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,626 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 24.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18,937.66, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $40.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $1,997,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $287,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,589. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

