COSS (COSS) One Day Volume Tops $596,334.00

COSS (CURRENCY:COSS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, COSS has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. COSS has a market cap of $12.36 million and $596,334.00 worth of COSS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COSS token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, COSS and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00721350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014242 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00157768 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029678 BTC.

COSS Profile

COSS was first traded on September 20th, 2017. COSS’s total supply is 104,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,047,195 tokens. COSS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COSS is /r/COSSio. COSS’s official website is coss.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money, and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. “

COSS Token Trading

COSS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, COSS and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy COSS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COSS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COSS using one of the exchanges listed above.

