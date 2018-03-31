Signaturefd LLC Purchases 909 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.43. 3,015,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,806. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,686.91, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $561,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,650 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

