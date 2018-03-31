Citigroup Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($108.64) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €113.00 ($139.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.76 ($114.52).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €79.86 ($98.59) on Tuesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €61.95 ($76.48) and a fifty-two week high of €96.32 ($118.91).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

