CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.20 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. CPChain has a market capitalization of $20.65 million and $2.20 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.45 or 0.04581840 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013712 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007673 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015493 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011480 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 135.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,715,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CapriCoin, or CPC, is a crypto currency based on the X11 algorithm and is both proof of stake and proof of work. The coin has a large premine of 200,000,000 of the total supply of 208,000,000 – 25% is distributed – 50 million is reserved for staisybit and 99 million reserved for inhouse staking… and 1 million reserved for the development team. The proof of stake drops from 2% by 50% increments per year to year 24. The coin has a large premine which looks to be unethical. “

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

