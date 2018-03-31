Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Titan Machinery (TITN)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price objective on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $1,350,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,641,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

