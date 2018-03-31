Credicorp (BAP) Position Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Credicorp worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 46,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Credicorp by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 121,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 302,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,946,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $227.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18,108.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.87%. equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

