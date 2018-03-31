Creditbit 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,724.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $19,724.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.40 or 0.04426260 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003465 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001299 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012593 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007885 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,560,838 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditbit is an ERC20 token. “

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

