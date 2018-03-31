Credits Trading Up 0.5% This Week (CRYPTO:CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, ForkDelta and IDEX. Credits has a total market cap of $80.92 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00086475 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,536,209 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Tidex and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.