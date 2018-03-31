CrevaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47.00 (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, CrevaCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $10,311.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrevaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000211 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000454 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin Coin Profile

CrevaCoin (CRYPTO:CREVA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. CrevaCoin’s official website is www.crevacoin.com.

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

