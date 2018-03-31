Critical Analysis: 51job (JOBS) and Its Competitors

51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “PUBLISHING” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 51job to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 51job and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job 13.05% 15.72% 9.76% 51job Competitors 7.08% 12.17% 4.38%

Risk and Volatility

51job has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 51job’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 51job and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 51job $437.82 million $57.15 million 40.78 51job Competitors $1.40 billion $89.19 million 21.04

51job’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 51job. 51job is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 51job and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job 0 0 2 0 3.00 51job Competitors 38 205 150 11 2.33

51job currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.26%. As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies have a potential upside of 9.50%. Given 51job’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 51job has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of 51job shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

51job beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China. The Company provides a range of human resource services in the categories, such as recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services provided by its Websites, and other human resource related services, including business process outsourcing, training, campus recruitment, professional assessment tools, salary and other human resource related surveys, human resource conferences and executive search services.

