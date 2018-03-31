Critical Analysis: Crocs (CROX) & PVH (PVH)

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and PVH (NYSE:PVH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crocs and PVH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 3 3 0 2.29 PVH 0 4 12 0 2.75

Crocs currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 37.44%. PVH has a consensus price target of $158.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Given PVH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PVH is more favorable than Crocs.

Volatility & Risk

Crocs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PVH has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and PVH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 1.00% 6.19% 2.36% PVH 6.03% 12.03% 5.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PVH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Crocs does not pay a dividend. PVH pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crocs and PVH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.02 billion 1.09 $10.23 million ($0.02) -812.50 PVH $8.91 billion 1.31 $549.00 million $7.94 19.07

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Crocs. Crocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PVH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PVH beats Crocs on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials. Its Croslite material enables the Company to produce non-marking, and odor-resistant footwear. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold its products in over 90 countries through domestic and international retailers and distributors, and directly to consumers through its company-operated retail stores, outlets, e-commerce store sites and kiosks. The Company’s sales channels include wholesale, which includes distributors, Crocs owned retail and Crocs e-commerce.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

