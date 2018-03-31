Critical Analysis: Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) & Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strongbridge Biopharma and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma N/A -1,224.30% -49.60% Dynavax Technologies -29,099.08% -57.43% -52.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strongbridge Biopharma and Dynavax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma $7.05 million 57.13 -$113.48 million ($1.45) -6.10 Dynavax Technologies $330,000.00 3,710.15 -$95.15 million ($1.73) -11.47

Dynavax Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Strongbridge Biopharma. Dynavax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strongbridge Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Strongbridge Biopharma and Dynavax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dynavax Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.73%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus target price of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.04%. Given Strongbridge Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strongbridge Biopharma is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma beats Dynavax Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for KEVEYIS. The Company has a clinical-stage pipeline of therapies for endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead compounds include COR-003 (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, and COR-005 (veldoreotide), a somatostatin analog (SSA). The Company is studying COR-003 for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. It is investigating COR-005 for the treatment of acromegaly. Both COR-003 and COR-005 have received orphan designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for oncology. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for various immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

